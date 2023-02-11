Despite Michigan's 2025 recruiting class being small in size, it certainly makes up for it in star power as its two-man class nears the top of the country.

The 2025 cycle received a boost on Saturday as linebacker Mantrez Walker entered the fold for the Wolverines, joining four-star defensive back Chris Ewald Jr. as the pair of defensive commitments.

According to Rivals 2025 Team Rankings, the Wolverines currently have the No. 4 overall class in the country as of this writing.

Currently, this is how the top five break down.

1. Georgia (4 commits)

2. Colorado (1 commit)

3. Ohio State (1 commit)

4. Michigan (2 commits)

5. Alabama (1 commit)

Walker has yet to be evaluated by the Rivals staff as the 2025 cycle is still in its early stages. It's likely that the Wolverines' team ranking could see an increase if Walker's rating is high enough by Rivals' scouting team.

U-M is also enjoying positive momentum in the 2024 recruiting class as well, with the program currently sitting at No. 9 in the team rankings with 6 commits.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football recruiting coverage.