Why Michigan Is Still A Contender For 2020 RB Isaiah Jacobs
Michigan holds 23 commitments in its nationally ranked 2020 recruiting class, but there is still room for a few more talented additions.
Owasso (Okla.) running back Isaiah Jacobs is around the top of the board as the Wolverines are still in the market for another running back.
The three-star prospect received an official offer from Michigan last month and has been in consistent contact with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news