Pro Football Focus released its '10 cornerbacks to know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft' list on Friday, and to no college football fan's surprise, Michigan's Will Johnson headlined the list. Heading into his junior season, Johnson has established himself as undoubtedly one of the best players at not only his position but maybe in all of college football.

The former five-star from Detroit has started in 16 games at cornerback over his two seasons in Ann Arbor, and he has turned out magnificent performances against a number of the nation's top wide receivers.

Johnson came up with a game-defining interception early in Michigan's 30-24 win over Ohio State in November, and he played a vital role in taming the high-powered Washington offense in the national championship game.

"Johnson immediately lived up to the five-star billing that he had coming out of high school," according to PFF. "As a true freshman in 2022, he posted a 91.1 grade in man coverage which led all corners in Power Five."

"He followed that up by allowing just a 29.1 passer rating into his coverage as a sophomore, which was fifth among all cornerbacks in the country. On six targets against Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze this past season, Johnson allowed just three catches while also coming down with an interception. He has the ideal size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) and technique for the position and has all the making of a potential top-five pick next April."

Joining Johnson on the esteemed list are:

Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Tacario Davis, Arizona

Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon

Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Quincy Riley, Louisville

Cobee Bryant, Kansas