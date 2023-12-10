Michigan was without its star cornerback in the Big Ten championship game against Iowa but it didn't matter as the Wolverines defense pitched a shutout en route to its third-consecutive conference title last weekend.

While some were concerned as Johnson missed crucial drives against Ohio State with an undisclosed injury, it seems like it won't be a hindrance as U-M takes on Alabama in the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff later this month.

Appearing during Blake Corum's toy drive this month, Johnson updated his status as he works towards getting healthy in the month leading up to the game against the Crimson Tide.

"I feel good," Johnson said. "I've been running the past few days and everything so I feel good. It was a mix of everybody (to sit out). Definitely, in the Big Ten championship, having a good game last year and wanting to play again, just got to do what's best for me and the team in the long run. They held it down."

How does this month compare to any month in the regular season? Not much, according to Johnson.

The plan is to keep the same mindset and preparation that the program has had all season. It has gotten them this far and Johnson hopes it can take them another week further this season.

"Really how it's been all year," Johnson said about the preparation. "Just trying to take care of my body every day. Being in the film room, learn what we can about them and keep preparing like we've prepared all year."

As for the preparation for the Tide, the players had the week off to rest and rejuvenate after a well-earned conference championship.

With the program set to reconvene on Monday, that's when the real preparation for the game begins.

While Johnson hasn't watched a ton of film yet, he's very aware of what the CFP semi-final game against the Tide represents.

"It's everything we've worked for," Johnson said. "It's going to be a legendary game. Michigan versus Alabama in the Rose Bowl, so I'm super excited. Never played in it before, never been there before so it's going to be exciting."

"Not too much yet, I've watched a few games but they've got good, talented, receivers. A nice quarterback, a good O-line. They're a very good team. Just gotta go in there prepared and ready to play."