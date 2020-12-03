 Get To Know Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Commit Junior Colson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-03 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Get To Know Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan. (The Wolverine)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland recently sat down with Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson and asked him some fun questions about his personal life.

Watch the interview below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}