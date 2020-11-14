Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Wisconsin Loss
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and several players discussed the team's loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the postgame.
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football Sophomore Wide Receiver Mike Sainristil
Michigan Football Fifth-Year Senior Defensive Tackle Carlo Kemp
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker Cameron McGrone
---
