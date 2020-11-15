The Wolverines managed only four rushes of four yards or more and 2.5 yards per carry, and were held out of the end zone on fourth and two feet in the first half, going shotgun. Wisconsin dominated the line of scrimmage and forced U-M to throw.

Michigan managed 47 yards on 19 carries, including a grand total of 11 rushes for the backs. Redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins came into the game averaging 7.9 yards per carry and rushed once for six yards, while frosh Blake Corum picked up five yards on only seven carries.

Michigan Football Passing Offense: D-

Only backup and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara's one impressive series prevented this from being an 'F,' as well. He came in and threw four passes, including three beautiful completions and a touchdown to sophomore Mike Sainristil, as well as a two-point conversion on a fade to sophomore Giles Jackson that was perfectly thrown.

Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton struggled mightily, completing only nine of 19 passes for 98 yards and two picks, both coming on U-M's first two drives. He didn't get any help from senior tight end Nick Eubanks on the first — he dropped a ball he should have caught and it was picked off. That set the tone for the offense.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: F-

The Michigan front couldn't set the edge, and the Badgers had a field day exploiting it. Fullbacks, freshman running backs, wide receivers on jet sweeps ... they all combined for a whopping 341 yards rushing, including chunk runs of 43, 30 and 23 yards and several more of 10-plus. Frosh Jalen Berger stepped up with 87 yards on 15 carries, but anyone could have run through the holes the line created.

U-M's linebackers continued to struggle against the run, getting little help from a d-line on roller skates.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: C-

Redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray had a decent bounceback performance when the Badgers tried to pick on him – he'd had a tough few weeks — and Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz also had two or three balls dropped in a 12-for-22, 27-yard, two-touchdown performance. He and his teammates could have thrown 15 times less and still won the way they were moving the ball on the ground.

The Badgers averaged 10.6 yards per completion and had three plays of 18 or more yards through the air.

Michigan Football Special Teams: C-

Sophomore Giles Jackson had a nice kick return for 43 yards and frosh Blake Corum added a 32-yarder. Redshirt junior punter Brad Robbins was decent in averaging 42.4 yards per boot.

U-M went after a punt in the third quarter after getting momentum and ran into the kicker, a five-yard penalty that gave the Badgers a second chance on fourth and four. It was costly ... they'd score on that drive to all but put the game away.