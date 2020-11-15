There are more ugly adjectives to describe Michigan’s latest football disaster than there were U-M points on the board Saturday night.

Brutal. Impotent. Horrific. Embarrassing. We’re invoking the verbal abuse mercy rule here, but you get the idea.

Wisconsin toyed with the Wolverines in their own stadium, rolling to a 49-11 win. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton’s first two throws? Badger interceptions, setting up touchdowns.

Michigan yards in the opening quarter? Put it this way. The tally matched the Wolverines’ win total this year, the latter figure in doubt of changing anytime soon.

Wait a minute. Isn’t Rutgers next, the game you often call a bye week?

That’s right. But the Scarlet Knights own a pulse right now, enough to beat Michigan State this year — like almost everybody else. Rutgers likely figures it’s ready to win the state championship of Michigan this year, and for good reason.