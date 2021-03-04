 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Players React To MSU Win, Big Ten Championship
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 21:56:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss MSU Win, Big Ten Championship

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball blew out Michigan State, 69-50, and won the Big Ten regular-season title Thursday night at Crisler Center. Head coach Juwan Howard and players reacted to the victory, while MSU head coach Tom Izzo discussed his team's lopsided loss.

RELATED: Watch: Michigan Basketball's Big Ten Championship Celebration

RELATED: Michigan Wins The Big Ten Championship With A 69-50 Blowout Of MSU

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan State Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith

