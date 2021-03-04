 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Watch Michigan's Big Ten Championship Celebration
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 20:36:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Basketball's Big Ten Championship Celebration

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball blew out rival Michigan State, 69-50, to secure the outright Big Ten regular-season championship.

Watch the Maize and Blue's celebration below.

Buzzer Sounds, Michigan Wins Title

Confetti Rains Down On Michigan Basketball Team

Juwan Howard Dances And Celebrates With His Big Ten Championship Team

Juwan Howard Thanks The Michigan Basketball Families

Michigan Basketball Cuts Down The Nets Pt. 1

Michigan Basketball Cuts Down The Nets Pt. 2

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard won the Big Ten title in his second year on the job.
---

{{ article.author_name }}