Wolverine TV: Michigan Basketball's Big Ten Championship Celebration
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball blew out rival Michigan State, 69-50, to secure the outright Big Ten regular-season championship.
Watch the Maize and Blue's celebration below.
RELATED: Michigan Wins The Big Ten Championship With A 69-50 Blowout Of MSU
Buzzer Sounds, Michigan Wins Title
Confetti Rains Down On Michigan Basketball Team
Juwan Howard Dances And Celebrates With His Big Ten Championship Team
Juwan Howard Thanks The Michigan Basketball Families
Michigan Basketball Cuts Down The Nets Pt. 1
Michigan Basketball Cuts Down The Nets Pt. 2
