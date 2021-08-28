 Wolverine TV: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit Will Johnson On Upcoming Visits, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 14:24:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Commit Will Johnson On Upcoming Visits, More

Will Johnson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Will Johnson is committed to Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit to see five-star Michigan defensive back commit Will Johnson in his season opener.

Watch their full Q&A below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}