Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Signing Day Recap Special
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie recap Michigan Wolverines football's eventful late signing day, which included the flip of Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny from MSU to the Maize and Blue.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Listen to the audio version below...
