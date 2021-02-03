 Michigan Wolverines Football: Recapping Michigan's Eventful Signing Day
Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Signing Day Recap Special

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie recap Michigan Wolverines football's eventful late signing day, which included the flip of Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny from MSU to the Maize and Blue.

RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Rayshaun Benny Means For Michigan

RELATED: DT Ike Iwunnah Talks Michigan Commitment

RELATED: Where Is The Threat? Michigan Miles Ahead Of Rival MSU On Recruiting Trail

