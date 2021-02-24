Wolverine TV: Phil Martelli Previews Michigan's Game Against Iowa
Michigan Wolverines basketball associate head coach Phil Martelli met with the media ahead of his team's matchup with Iowa Thursday night.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
---
