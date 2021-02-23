The 24 McDonald's high school All-Americans were revealed for the class of 2021 today, and three of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball signees made the cut — Montverde (Fla.) Academy five-star small forward Caleb Houstan, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star power forward Moussa Diabate and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin. All three signees are rated among the top 50 players in the nation, with Houstan checking in at No. 8 overall, Diabate at No. 26 and Bufkin at No. 49. Though Houstan is the only five-star of the bunch, it's worth noting Diabate is rated as the best four-star in the entire country and is just one notch away from five-star status.

Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Caleb Houstan is rated No. 8 overall nationally. (AP Images)

The trio represents Michigan's first McDonald's All-American(s) since shooting guard Daniel Horton way back in 2002. Despite reeling in three five-stars during his 12 years in Ann Arbor (Glenn Robinson, Zak Irvin and Ignas Brazdeikis), none of John Beilein's signees were ever selected as McDonald's All-Americans. Head coach Juwan Howard's 2021 recruiting class, meanwhile, is currently ranked No. 1 in the country and contains six total commitments (one five-star, four four-stars and one three-star). Whether or not it finishes No. 1 obviously remains to be seen, but it is on pace to eclipse Beilein's 2012 haul that finished No. 7 in the nation (the highest any of his classes finished).

Top 10 Recruiting Classes in 2021