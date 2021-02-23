U-M's 3 McDonald's All-Americans Are The Most Of Any Team In The Nation
The 24 McDonald's high school All-Americans were revealed for the class of 2021 today, and three of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball signees made the cut — Montverde (Fla.) Academy five-star small forward Caleb Houstan, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star power forward Moussa Diabate and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin.
All three signees are rated among the top 50 players in the nation, with Houstan checking in at No. 8 overall, Diabate at No. 26 and Bufkin at No. 49. Though Houstan is the only five-star of the bunch, it's worth noting Diabate is rated as the best four-star in the entire country and is just one notch away from five-star status.
The trio represents Michigan's first McDonald's All-American(s) since shooting guard Daniel Horton way back in 2002. Despite reeling in three five-stars during his 12 years in Ann Arbor (Glenn Robinson, Zak Irvin and Ignas Brazdeikis), none of John Beilein's signees were ever selected as McDonald's All-Americans.
Head coach Juwan Howard's 2021 recruiting class, meanwhile, is currently ranked No. 1 in the country and contains six total commitments (one five-star, four four-stars and one three-star).
Whether or not it finishes No. 1 obviously remains to be seen, but it is on pace to eclipse Beilein's 2012 haul that finished No. 7 in the nation (the highest any of his classes finished).
Top 10 Recruiting Classes in 2021
Michigan was the only school in the country to see three of its commits/signees selected to the annual game (though no actual game will take place this year). Duke and Kentucky, meanwhile, were the only other two programs to have multiple inclusions (they each had two).
Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgetown, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA and Washington all had one.
