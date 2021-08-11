Wolverine TV: Q&A With Five-Star Michigan Commit Will Johnson

 Wolverine TV: Q&A With Five-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit Will Johnson
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 07:00:00 -0500') }}

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland recently caught up with five-star Michigan commit Will Johnson to get his thoughts on U-M's upcoming season, his recent visit and more.

Watch the full interview below.

