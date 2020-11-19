 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Rivals100 LB Commit Junior Colson Recaps Michigan Visit
Wolverine TV: Rivals100 LB Commit Junior Colson Recaps Michigan Visit

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson recaps his weekend in Ann Arbor.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Junior Colson is locked in with the Maize and Blue.
Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Junior Colson is locked in with the Maize and Blue. (The Wolverine)

