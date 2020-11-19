Wolverine TV: Rivals100 LB Commit Junior Colson Recaps Michigan Visit
Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson recaps his weekend in Ann Arbor.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
