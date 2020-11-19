Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 19)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview Michigan basketball's season, before discussing Michigan football ahead of the Rutgers game, making college football picks and more.
RELATED: Previewing Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider
RELATED: Michigan Football Thoughts: Wisconsin, 'Man Ball,' Disturbing Trends, More
