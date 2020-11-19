 Talking Michigan Wolverines football, basketball on this week's podcast with Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox.
basketball

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 19)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview Michigan basketball's season, before discussing Michigan football ahead of the Rutgers game, making college football picks and more.

RELATED: Previewing Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider

RELATED: Michigan Football Thoughts: Wisconsin, 'Man Ball,' Disturbing Trends, More

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore Franz Wagner returned for his second year in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore Franz Wagner returned for his second year in Ann Arbor. (Lon Horwedel)

