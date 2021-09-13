 Rivals250 OL Amir Herring Gives Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Visit High Marks
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Rivals250 OL Amir Herring Gives Michigan Visit High Marks

Rivals250 offensive lineman Amir Herring holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with 2023 Rivals250 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive lineman Amir Herring following his weekend visit to Michigan.

Watch the full Q&A below.

