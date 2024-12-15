Published Dec 15, 2024
Hail to the Podcast: Portal open and more
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig discuss the early changes for Michigan Football with players declaring for the draft, portal offers and visits, those who stay and those who still may go.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky