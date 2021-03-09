Wolverine TV: Warde Manuel On Harbaugh's Extension, Howard's Success
Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics, including head football coach Jim Harbaugh's recent contract extension and assistant coaching staff shakeup, head basketball coach Juwan Howard's success and much more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan's Juwan Howard Named Sporting News National Coach Of The Year
RELATED: John Beilein: Michigan Can Use Late-Season Losses As 'Education'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook