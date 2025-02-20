Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Six player predictions for '25

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

A month away from spring football practice and two months till the spring game here's a half dozen predictions about players that will shine in '25. Also, thoughts on the new proposed expansion for the college football playoffs and U-M vs MSU on Friday in Ann Arbor.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:40

Predictions 2:41-18:04

CFP expansion 18:05-31:26

Feedback 31:27-36:12

Michigan basketball 36:13-1:00:57