Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Six player predictions for '25

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
A month away from spring football practice and two months till the spring game here's a half dozen predictions about players that will shine in '25. Also, thoughts on the new proposed expansion for the college football playoffs and U-M vs MSU on Friday in Ann Arbor.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:40
Predictions 2:41-18:04
CFP expansion 18:05-31:26
Feedback 31:27-36:12
Michigan basketball 36:13-1:00:57

