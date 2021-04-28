Former National Player of the Year (2012-13) and a Michigan Wolverines basketball star, Trey Burke has had a nice week for the Dallas Mavericks. Monday night, the team disappointingly fell to the lowly Sacramento Kings, 113-106, but the score would've been quite lopsided if it weren't for Burke, who helped the Mavs climb back in the game after falling behind by 14 points at the end of the first quarter. He finished with 19 points — 15 of which came in the second stanza — two rebounds, five assists, and one steal on 8 of 14 shooting from the field. Starting guard Josh Richardson was set to miss Tuesday night's game against the red-hot Golden State Warriors, who had won seven of their last nine games entering the night, so head coach Rick Carlisle tabbed Burke to start in his place (instead of fellow former Wolverine Tim Hardaway Jr., who had started the previous contest), and he performed admirably.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Trey Burke played stellar defense for the Dallas Mavericks against Steph Curry on Tuesday night. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Burke, who was making his first start of the season, was matched up with All-Star Warriors guard Steph Curry for much of the night and was great defensively, coming up with four steals. The team's game plan to trap Curry — Burke was disruptive — on the perimeter paid off in a big day, helping lead to a 30-point victory, 133-103. The Mavericks went on a 28-0 run in the second quarter, with the Warriors not scoring for nine minutes and 38 seconds, which stands as the longest scoring drought in the NBA in over a decade. Curry still scored 27 points and hit five threes on nine attempts, but he turned the ball over twice and wasn't as efficient, dishing out only two assists during the course of the game. Because of his big night, Burke earned himself the team's heavyweight belt that is handed out to the best defender in each win. He was also solid on offense, scoring eight points and adding two assists. Elsewhere in the NBA, D.J. Wilson is enjoying playing with his new team, the Houston Rockets. Wilson was buried on the depth chart in Milwaukee — one of the top teams in the NBA — before being traded to the Rockets ahead of the deadline. Ever since, he has taken on a more prominent role, albeit for the team with the worst record in the association. Wilson is taking advantage of his newfound opportunity, with it all culminating with his career night on Saturday, when he dropped a career-high 25 points, while also adding eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1BzYndDaGRINnZzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Moe Wagner received some good news Tuesday when he was signed by the Orlando Magic for the rest of the season. The forward was waived by the Boston Celtics after a short stint with the organization. He was previously with the Washington Wizards at the beginning of the season before he was dealt to Boston. Terms of his contact have not been disclosed, other than the fact that he will be with the team — which has the worst record (18-43) in the Eastern Conference — through the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Below is a complete update on every former Michigan Wolverine currently in the NBA.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Notched 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3PT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in a loss to the Sacramento Kings April 26 ... Made his first start of the season April 27 in a win over the Golden State Warriors in which he posted eight points, two assists, four steals and one block. Missed six games with an ankle injury but returned April 26 ... Has appeared off the bench in 51 of the Mavericks' 61 games this season with one start, and is averaging 14.9 minutes per outing ... Posting 6.7 points and 1.4 assists per night, while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at sixth in the Western Conference with a 34-27 record.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIHF1YWxpdHkgZGVmZW5zaXZlIHBvc3Nlc3Npb25zIGJ5IFRy ZXkgQnVya2UgYWdhaW5zdCBTdGVwaCBDdXJyeSDwn5SS4qyH77iPIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90RWRxQ0k3VGpKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v dEVkcUNJN1RqSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYWxsYXNCYXNrZXRiYWxsLmNv bSAoQE1hdmVyaWNrc1NJKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01hdmVyaWNrc1NJL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3MjU5NTk5ODQ2MzU0OTQ4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiB0cnVlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJl eUJ1cmtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0cmV5YnVya2U8L2E+IGZh c2hpb24sIGhl4oCZcyBmb2N1c2VkIG9uIHRoZSBuZXh0IG9uZSDwn5ikIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NRkZMP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTUZGTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBXUk5jRDFoc1EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8w V1JOY0QxaHNRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbGxhcyBNYXZlcmlja3MgKEBk YWxsYXNtYXZzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbGxh c21hdnMvc3RhdHVzLzEzODcyNTg0NzgwNjI5MzYwNjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Scored 15 points and added one assist and one rebound in a win over the Detroit Pistons April 21 ... Put up eight points, four rebounds, three assists and one block in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers April 22 ... Notched eight points and four rebounds in a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers April 24 ... Registered 19 points, two assists and one rebound in a loss to the Sacramento Kings April 26 ... Contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist in a win over the Golden State Warriors April 27. Has seen action in 60 of the team's 61 contests with 22 starts ... Is averaging 15.6 points per game on 43.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Registered 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder April 21 ... Put up 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a triumph over the Detroit Pistons April 24 ... Contributed 18 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a win over the Orlando Magic April 25 ... Scored 16 points and added three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers April 27. Averaging 18.7 points (third on team), 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 25 outings (all starts) with the Indiana Pacers, after returning from having surgery on his kidney (was previously with the Brooklyn Nets) ... Shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from long range in those games ... The Pacers are ninth in the East with a 29-32 record.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUaGF0JiMzOTtzIHdoYXQgc2NvcmVycyBkby4mcXVvdDs8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQWx3YXlzR2Ft ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Fsd2F5c0dh bWU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXJpc0xl VmVydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FyaXNMZVZlcnQ8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lczQycHVLb0ZwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZXM0MnB1S29GcDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbmRpYW5hIFBhY2VycyAo QFBhY2VycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNlcnMv c3RhdHVzLzEzODYxMTc0NjM3ODAzMzk3MTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Exploded for 22 points, three rebounds and two steals in a loss to the Washington Wizards April 21 ... Scored 15 points and added three assists, one rebound and three steals in a win over the Denver Nuggets April 23 ... Registered four points, five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in a win over the Sacramento Kings April 25 ... Put up 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks April 27. Has appeared in 41 of the Warriors' 62 games this season with six starts, after having a stint in the G-League ... In the NBA, he's averaging 10.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc ... The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with a 31-31 mark.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSEVFU0g8YnI+PGJyPlRoaXMgc2VxdWVuY2UgZnJvbSBKb3JkYW4g UG9vbGUgJmd0OyZndDsmZ3Q7Jmd0OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v SGFkZ2hYMlhWQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhZGdoWDJYVkI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgR29sZGVuIFN0YXRlIFdhcnJpb3JzIChAd2FycmlvcnMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2FycmlvcnMvc3RhdHVzLzEz ODUwMzkyOTA5OTI3MDk2MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwg MjIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Registered 10 points, two rebounds and one assist in a win over the San Antonio Spurs April 21 ... Contributed 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks ... Went off for 23 points (7-15 3PT), six rebounds and one steal in a win over the Chicago Bulls April 24 ... Put up three points in a loss to the Chicago Bulls April 26. Has started all 62 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 43.6 percent overall and 40.2 percent from long range ... His 3.5 made threes per game rank sixth in the association ... The Heat are 32-30 on the season and sit at seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EVU5DQU4gUk9CSU5TT04uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9G dktMRnJUaTFyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRnZLTEZyVGkxcjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWFtaSBIRUFUIChATWlhbWlIRUFUKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pYW1pSEVBVC9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjExMzQ3MjUw NTcyNDkzMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pbmx5IHRocmVlIHBsYXllcnMgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24gaGF2ZSBtdWx0 aXBsZSBnYW1lcyB3aGVyZSB0aGV5JiMzOTt2ZSBtYWRlIDYgb3IgbW9yZSAz JiMzOTtzIGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBoYWxmIG9mIGEgZ2FtZTo8YnI+PGJyPlN0 ZXBoZW4gQ3VycnksIDMuPGJyPlphY2ggTGFWaW5lLCAyLjxicj5EdW5jYW4g Um9iaW5zb24sIDIuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGltIFJleW5vbGRzIChAQnlUaW1S ZXlub2xkcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CeVRpbVJl eW5vbGRzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2MTIzODc5NjA5OTQ2MTE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Moe Wagner, Orlando Magic

Was signed by the Orlando Magic — his fifth NBA franchise in three seasons in the league — on Tuesday after recently being waived by the Boston Celtics ... Started the season with the Washington Wizards ... Has yet to play a game with his new club.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QUkVTUyBSRUxFQVNFOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vT3JsYW5kb01hZ2ljP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPcmxhbmRv TWFnaWM8L2E+IHNpZ24gZnJlZSBhZ2VudCBjZW50ZXIgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbW9yaXR6X3dlYXNsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QG1vcml0el93ZWFzbGV5PC9hPiBmb3IgdGhlIHJlbWFpbmRl ciBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL01hZ2ljVG9nZXRoZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNYWdpY1RvZ2V0aGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vVkJXMFFONkRSVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZCVzBRTjZEUlc8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3JsYW5kbyBNYWdpYyBQUiAoQE1hZ2ljX1BSKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hZ2ljX1BSL3N0YXR1cy8x Mzg3MDUxNDgwNTI0Mjg4MDEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

D.J. Wilson, Houston Rockets