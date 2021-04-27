Michigan Wolverines basketball is strongly pursuing former Coastal Carolina guard DeVante Jones, the 2020-21 Sun Belt Player of the Year.

The 6-1, 200-pounder announced his intentions to transfer in mid-April, and his recruitment is moving rapidly. The Wolverines were one of the first teams to have reached out, and Jones was quick to listen. He went through a virtual visit with head coach Juwan Howard and the entire Michigan coaching staff on Monday, with the Zoom call having gone positively for the Maize and Blue.

Jones will officially unveil his transfer destination this coming Saturday (May 1). He is down to four schools: Michigan, Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech.

He has also entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft and is exploring his potential opportunities as a professional as his "first option." The deadline to withdraw is Sunday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

He will be immediately eligible at his next college destination and has two years of eligibility remaining.

