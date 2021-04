Michigan head coach Juwan Howard continues to put the work in on the recruiting trail, ready to land four or so from a loaded 2022 class. Here's the latest on a number of prospects ... Donovan Clingan, Jalen Duren, Jett Howard, Gregg Glenn III, Dug McDaniel & much more.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook