 Michigan Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: Intel on 2022 Prospects
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 19:47:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: Intel on 2022 Prospects

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard continues to put the work in on the recruiting trail, ready to land four or so from a loaded 2022 class. Here's the latest on a number of prospects ... Donovan Clingan, Jalen Duren, Jett Howard, Gregg Glenn III, Dug McDaniel & much more.

ITF HOOPS RECRUITING EXTRA: Donovan Clingan, DeVante' Jones, More

RELATED

RELATED: 2022 Four-Star PG Target Dug McDaniel Sets Michigan Official Visit

RELATED: Michigan Basketball Strongly Pursuing Guard In The Portal

Michigan Wolverines basketball class of 2022 target Justice Williams is high on U-M's wish list.
Michigan Wolverines basketball class of 2022 target Justice Williams is high on U-M's wish list.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}