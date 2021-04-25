Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Dug McDaniel Sets U-M Visit
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard continues to work it on the recruiting trail. One of his top 2022 point guard targets, Dug McDaniel, has now set a visit to U-M and will see the campus soon.
McDaniel has said he wanted to see schools before he pledged. Now he'll get his chance.
"McDaniel has set an official visit to Michigan for the first week in June," Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw reports. The Team Takeover point guard led his team to three victories in two days by a combined total of 93 points.
McDaniel and Team Takeover have advanced to the Elite Eight at the Hoop Group's Pitt Jam Fest.
The standout point guard comes from the same AAU program as U-M freshmen Terrance Williams and Hunter Dickinson.
"It's gone very well. I'm still in contact with them a lot," he told us in February of his relationship with Michigan coaches. "I talk to Coach [Juwan] Howard probably twice a week, and coach [Phil] Martelli texts me every day.
"I really like their style of play. They are very point guard-oriented, let the point guard control a lot of things."
Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.
