 Michigan Wolverines Football: Positives From Michigan Spring Ball, Hoops Recruiting & More
News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 10:09:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Positives From Michigan Spring Ball, Hoops Recruiting & More

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss what incoming transfer QB Alan Bowman will bring and some positives from spring football practices, before breaking down the latest on hoops recruiting.

Watch or listen below

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NSZ0xYN282RmNvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts...

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9wYTM2Yi0xMDE1ZDhjLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
---

