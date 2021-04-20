From On the Radar Hoops, which recently hosted Howard at its Sweet 16 event:

Jett Howard, the son of Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard, had everyone chirping about his smooth perimeter game. In a nutshell, the 6-foot-5 wing did things on the floor that will undoubtedly translate to the next level and coaches took notice. Tennessee extended an offer and several others have inquired.

WHERE THINGS STAND: Howard likes Florida in addition to U-M, and he'd have a litany of offers right now if people didn't think he was going to play for his dad at Michigan ... which we strongly believe he will.