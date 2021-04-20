Michigan Basketball Recruiting 2022 Hot Board: Guards & Wings (4-20 Update)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has offered more juniors and is expanding his 2022 offer list. Here's a detailed look at the outstanding offers and others, starting with guards and wings:
Howard remains a great bet to join his father at Michigan, though he still wants to go through the recruiting process. He's played extremely well early in the spring AAU season after helping lead IMG to the GEICO Nationals Final Four, really showing he's more than just a shooter and probably underrated. See it for yourself in his latest highlights:
Jett Howard looks like a top 25 talent to me. Highly skilled. Shoots it well, good handle and passer for his size. @JettHoward5 @nightrydaselite @ontheradarhoops #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/FB39keIPlf— Kirven Lang (@CoachK_251) April 16, 2021
From On the Radar Hoops, which recently hosted Howard at its Sweet 16 event:
Jett Howard, the son of Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard, had everyone chirping about his smooth perimeter game. In a nutshell, the 6-foot-5 wing did things on the floor that will undoubtedly translate to the next level and coaches took notice. Tennessee extended an offer and several others have inquired.
WHERE THINGS STAND: Howard likes Florida in addition to U-M, and he'd have a litany of offers right now if people didn't think he was going to play for his dad at Michigan ... which we strongly believe he will.
