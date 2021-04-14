It’s been a dream come true for ‘Big Country,’ the former ‘project’ from tiny Onsted, Michigan. He always wanted to wear the maize and blue, and he worked hard to make it happen. Former head coach John Beilein gave him a list of things he wanted to see before he’d take him, and one-by-one, Davis checked them off.

On top of that, he’s about to be a two-degree Michigan Man, having earned a bachelor’s degree in movement science and weeks away from his master’s.

Austin Davis had to run through walls to earn his Michigan offer, putting in incredible work to transform his body. Between that and added time in the gym with Juwan Howard, the 6-9 center became a valuable member of a Big Ten Championship and Elite Eight squad.

“I can’t say enough about Coach Beilein, the chance he took on me coming from a place out in the country that didn’t really have many college basketball players come out of it,” Davis said. “I had the experience of playing with guys like Mo Wagner, Duncan Robinson … I could name off names for an hour. Everyone I’ve had the pleasure of playing with made this entire endeavor possible.”

Five years is enough, and Davis has decided to move on to his next adventure. He does it having been a valuable back-up the last two seasons under head coach Juwan Howard, whose emphasis on getting the ball inside added to Davis’ value.

“To step into a different role in coach Howard’s system … he’s been a tremendous, tremendous mentor helping in every aspect of my life, well beyond just basketball,” Davis continued. “I really, truly can say he loves each and every one of us like family. He’s always willing to help us out in any way needed with a steady voice. It’s maybe not what you always want to hear, but what you need to hear.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity for me to play for such great coaches, as well as the assistants. Saddi [Washington] came in the same year I did, and we’ve both seen quite a bit of turnover together.”

That’s because five years in hoops is a lifetime, especially the way coaches and players are moving. The transfer portal has changed the game, but it was never really an option for Davis. He wanted to finish his master’s degree at Michigan and play a fifth year, and Howard afforded him the opportunity.

Davis rewarded him with valuable minutes off the bench and a mentor to freshman Hunter Dickinson. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game and shot an impressive 70.5 percent from the floor.

The veteran initially beat out Dickinson for the starting job, but he was 100 percent supportive when Dickinson supplanted him in the starting lineup. It was a pleasure to watch his protégé blossom, he said.

“Hunter came in with the right attitude and has continued to have that,” Davis said. “H’'s a tremendous guy and a great friend, definitely willing to put the work in. He never had the opinion that he was above learning from someone.

“He’s got that working mindset and has done a tremendous job of growing. I don’t know what his next steps are, but any team he plays on will be very lucky to have him. I’m very lucky to have him as a brother and a friend, excited to watch his career.”

He’s also ready to get his going, wherever that takes him. Howard and his staff have been helping him explore options overseas, and that’s an option. Strength coach Jon Sanderson ‘really opened my eyes’ to a potential career in physical therapy or S&C, and he could continue his education in that area and possibly even work with him in some capacity if and when the time is right while he potentially takes more classes.

“Everybody knows and it goes without saying, he’s the best in the business,” Davis said. “Just having that opportunity to work with him every day, to be here in the spring and summer for five years, has been tremendous. He’s done so much for me, taught me so much. He’s been incredible, and so has [trainer] Alex [Wong]. It’s been a blessing.”

Just as his whole Michigan experience has, for both Davis and Wolverines fans alike.