After a successful freshman season, defensive lineman Mason Graham is hoping to take another large leap forward in his game as he appears set to be one of the feature interior players on the line for the Wolverines this season.

While working on his own individual game is something that has been a focus for him this offseason, the unit is in lock-step in regard to its overall goals this season, something that Graham shares.

"Personally, for me, I think I've gotten better with my pass rush," Graham told reporters on Wednesday. "Collectively as a D-line, that was our main goal this year, taking a step forward with the pass rush. Creating more tackles for loss, more negative plays for the offense to put us in a better position. Pass rush is definitely something I've focused on."

Many members of U-M's defensive line have mentioned that chemistry as well as forming a more effective pass rush have been critical areas of growth the group must address heading into the season.

While the focus continues to remain on stopping the run, expanding the repertoire is key for Graham and other defensive linemen.

"Obviously we are working on the run game stuff still but we're spending more time in individual, even watching more film," Graham said. "Seeing what the top guys are doing. What moves are working, how can we beat guys, how we can put more pressure on the quarterback."

So how do the interior and edge players form better chemistry?

Graham says the group as a collective unit has made some slight changes in hopes that communication increases.

So far in camp, Graham feels the chemistry is in a much better place than it was a year ago.

"I would say this year we're meeting a lot more with the edge guys," Graham said. "We're having more full-unit meetings as a D-line. I feel like we're all more on the same page than last year. Last year, some miscommunication on some plays."