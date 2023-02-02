Michigan's Zak Zinter is helping lead the charge to repeat the stellar play the offensive line has enjoyed over the past two seasons. With the group returning a vast majority of players that saw playing time last season, there have also been new faces inserted into the roster to add some competition in key positions.

Of course, replacing Ryan Hayes and Outland Trophy winner Olu Oluwatimi is not going to be an easy task but Zinter understands that work begins in the offseason.

With spring ball a few weeks away, the offensive line group is busy working on chemistry which, he hopes, can help ease the transition to the practice field.

"I think the biggest part of it, they're already here," Zinter said on In the Trenches this week. "The bonds that we already have off the field, we're all hanging out on the weekends and lifts, the bonds and relationships that we already have are what's going to help us translate to the field."

When asked what his goals were upon deciding to return to Ann Arbor for one final season, Zinter said bluntly that the goal was to win a national championship in 2024.

In order to win that coveted prize, he understands that chemistry will only take you so far.

With hopes of three-peating as Joe Moore Award winners, Zinter wants every lineman, including himself, to continue working on what has gotten them to this level of efficiency.

Focusing on all details, no matter how minute they appear to be.

"We have the mindset in here, we just have to focus on the little details," Zinter said. "The big message that we've been relaying to the guys, especially the new guys that have been coming in is we've gotta focus on these little details because these little details we focus on now in the winter workout are going to translate over to spring ball, going to translate to summer workouts and they're going to translate to the season.

"When it comes down to it, you're in a game and it comes down to who is going to win towards the end of the game, it's the little details that are really going to set you apart."