Published Nov 21, 2024
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Northwestern
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

The George Jewett Trophy and bowl eligibility is on the line for Michigan as the program comes out of its final bye week preparing for the home stretch of the season, with The Game looming next week.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Wildcats.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (5-5) vs. Northwestern (4-6)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, November 21

3:30 PM

Watch:

FS1

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky