How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Northwestern

The George Jewett Trophy and bowl eligibility is on the line for Michigan as the program comes out of its final bye week preparing for the home stretch of the season, with The Game looming next week.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Wildcats.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (5-5) vs. Northwestern (4-6)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, November 21

3:30 PM

Watch:

FS1

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats