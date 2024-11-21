How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Northwestern

The George Jewett Trophy and bowl eligibility is on the line for Michigan as the program comes out of its final bye week preparing for the home stretch of the season, with The Game looming next week.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Wildcats.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines (5-5) vs. Northwestern (4-6)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, November 21
3:30 PM
Watch:
FS1
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
