Fast start aids Michigan in 96-31 win over LIU

Another non-conference home game, another blowout win for the Michigan women's basketball program as LIU was completely outmatched in every facet with the Wolverines walking away with a 96-31 victory over the Sharks on Wednesday.

With the way the final score and box score looked like, the Wolverines showed up, played its game and was not challenged throughout the game.

The Wolverines started fast with a 17-0 run to begin the first quarter and put the pedal down from there.

By the time the quarter was over, the Wolverines held a 29-7 lead.

From there, it was more of the same for the Wolverines who played overwhelming defense all night, forcing the Sharks into 32 total turnovers in the game.

U-M took a 54-18 lead into halftime and only saw the lead balloon from there the rest of the way.

Freshman guards Syla Swords and Olivia Olson continue their hot start to the season, with the duo scoring 21 points each in the contest. Olson added 9 rebounds and 4 assists where Swords added 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Wolverines return to action on Sunday, November 24, against Long Beach State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.