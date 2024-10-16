Advertisement

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings has 'nothing but respect' for Illinois heading into the Top 25 showdown in Champaign.

 • Brock Heilig
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

Michigan is one of the early standouts for 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
What Illinois coordinators Barry Lunney and Aaron Henry said about Michigan

Everything Illinois OC Barry Lunney Jr and DC Aaron Henry said about Michigan during their weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan

What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke

Published Oct 16, 2024
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
