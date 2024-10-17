How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

Michigan is back from the bye week with another road test as the Wolverines will face Illinois on Saturday.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Illini.

Basic Information

What:

#24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) vs. No. 22 Illinois (5-1)

Where:

Memorial Stadium

Champaign, IL

When:

Saturday, October 17

3:30 PM

Watch:

CBS

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats