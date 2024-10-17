Advertisement

in other news

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
INTEL: Competition at RT heating up

INTEL: Competition at RT heating up

M&BR has the latest on the right tackle position as Evan Link is being pushed in practice.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Midweek OL chatter

INTEL: Midweek OL chatter

M&BR has the latest on Michigan's status of the OL at the midweek point heading into Illinois.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke

in other news

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
INTEL: Competition at RT heating up

INTEL: Competition at RT heating up

M&BR has the latest on the right tackle position as Evan Link is being pushed in practice.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 17, 2024
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan is back from the bye week with another road test as the Wolverines will face Illinois on Saturday.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Illini.

Basic Information

What:

#24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) vs. No. 22 Illinois (5-1)

Where:

Memorial Stadium

Champaign, IL

When:

Saturday, October 17

3:30 PM

Watch:

CBS

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram