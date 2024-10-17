How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

in other news
Michigan is back from the bye week with another road test as the Wolverines will face Illinois on Saturday.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Illini.
Basic Information
What:
#24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) vs. No. 22 Illinois (5-1)
Where:
Memorial Stadium
Champaign, IL
When:
Saturday, October 17
3:30 PM
Watch:
CBS
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
