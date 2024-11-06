Advertisement
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.
• Josh Henschke
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62
Michigan's comeback bid falls short as it loses to No. 1 South Carolina 68-62.
• Josh Henschke
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State.
• Josh Henschke
Dusty May reacts to first victory as Michigan head coach
Dusty May scored his first victory as Michigan's head coach on Monday night.
• Brock Heilig
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Indiana
