10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Indiana

Advertisement

in other news

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62

Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62

Michigan's comeback bid falls short as it loses to No. 1 South Carolina 68-62.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State.

 • Josh Henschke
Dusty May reacts to first victory as Michigan head coach

Dusty May reacts to first victory as Michigan head coach

Dusty May scored his first victory as Michigan's head coach on Monday night.

 • Brock Heilig

in other news

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62

Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62

Michigan's comeback bid falls short as it loses to No. 1 South Carolina 68-62.

 • Josh Henschke
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Indiana
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In