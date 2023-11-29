The Big Ten Conference has announced their All-Big Ten Honors for the offensive side of the ball. 11 Michigan Wolverines were honored, with JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Drake Nugent, Colston Loveland, and Ladarius Henderson earning First Team honors.

Michigan released a statement;

Corum, McCarthy, Zinter Among Six First-Team All-Big Ten Honorees on Offense

Corum is the fourth player to win the league's running back award twice, joining Montee Ball (2011-12), Saquon Barkley (2016-17) and most recently, Jonathan Taylor (2018-19). He is the only U-M back to receive the honor since it was introduced in 2011. He has 976 rushing yards and an FBS-leading 22 rushing touchdowns which is also a single-season record at Michigan. On 202 carries, Corum has only 12 yards lost. Corum is also a first-team all-league choice on both ballots and the program's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.

McCarthy is the first U-M signal caller to win the league's honor for the top quarterback. He is a first-team pick on both the coaches and media ballots. In his 25 career starts, U-M is 24-1 for a win rate of 96 percent, the best mark by a starting quarterback in at least the last 10 seasons (minimum 20 starts). Through 12 games in 2023, McCarthy has completed 191-of-257 pass attempts for a completion percentage of 74.3, second-best in the country. He has 19 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and 2,483 pass yards. McCarthy has been particularly effective on third down, completing 42-of-57 pass attempts (73.5 percent) for 615 yards with a 193.26 passer rating. In situations of 3rd-and-7 yards or more, McCarthy is 27-of-35 (75.8 percent) for 447 yards with 24 first downs or touchdowns (five).

The offense ranks 13th nationally in scoring (37.6 points per game), eighth in third-down conversion rate (49.6 percent), fifth in fourth-down conversion rate (77.8), fourth in tackles for loss allowed (3.33 per game), third in team pass efficiency (174.33), and third in turnover margin (1.17). It was part of a program-record 12 straight games with 30-plus points (streak includes nine games this year) and together, the unit has at least three offensive touchdowns in every game played.

Zinter (guard) and Nugent (center) were named first-team All-Big Ten honorees by both the coaches and media. Henderson (tackle) and Loveland (tight end) were both picked as first-team honorees by the coaches and were second-team selections by the media.

Together, the offensive line permits 1.17 sacks per game (13th), the lowest rate in the Big Ten, along with its top-five national rate in TFLs allowed. They block for the nation's top scorer in Corum and support a run game that averages 4.4 team-wide yards per carry. Loveland has at least one catch in every game this year with 37 catches for 550 yards and four receiving touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all three categories. He is ninth in receiving yards by a tight end across the NCAA this season (550) and eighth in single-season Michigan history; he lists 12th nationally among tight ends in receptions (37).

Guard Trevor Keegan and wide receiver Roman Wilson were second-team picks by both the coaches and media, while tackle Karsen Barnhart was voted second team by the coaches and third team by the media. Wilson is tied for ninth nationally in receiving touchdowns with 11, the most by a Wolverines pass catcher in the Harbaugh era (previously, Jehu Chesson, nine, 2015). They are also the most by a Michigan wideout since Mario Manningham had 12 in 2007.

Tight end AJ Barner, who has set career bests in catches (21) and yards (236) this season, was named honorable mention by the coaches and the media; wide receiver Cornelius Johnson earned the honorable mention tag from the media. Johnson has produced a first down or touchdown on 26 of 35 offensive touches this year.