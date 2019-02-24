Before Michigan took on Michigan State Sunday afternoon, some players from the 1989 national championship team along with their head coach Steve Fisher talked with the media about their incredible run.

Over the course of their reunion weekend in Ann Arbor, the group reflected on how special their group was.

“As far as the reunion, there’s not enough words that I can say or describe being amongst my brothers, amongst the guys who accomplished the ultimate goal in NCAA basketball achievement in winning the 1989 championship,” Glenn Rice said.

30 years have passed since Michigan won its national championship, but the memories of the season live on.

“We had a private dinner last night,” Fisher said. “Story after story after story, it was tremendous memories. We’re thrilled to be back today to celebrate the 30th anniversary and it’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since the one and only national championship at Michigan.”

It might be 30 years later, but for Fisher it seems like just yesterday.

“It’s incredible, I’m the only one who hasn’t aged,” Fisher said. “This game keeps you young. If you stay in it, it can wear you out, but it keeps you young at heart in heart and spirit. To see them all smiling and hugging, it was sensational for us.”

Sean Higgins, who hit the game winning shot in the Final Four against Illinois in 1989, was also there for the reunion. The season seems like it just happened for him.

“It’s like yesterday, especially when you see your guy,” Higgins said. “Everyone sounds the same, they remember all the stories. So, it’s like yesterday until we go out there on the floor and try to play.”

The path to the 1989 championship wasn’t easy.

The Wolverines fell to Illinois in the final regular season game 89-73, before ripping off six straight victories. Their head coach for the regular season, Bill Frieder, was dismissed before the NCAA Tournament after he accepted a job at Arizona State and Fisher had to take over.

“We got two massacres that just happened to us,” Higgins said. “How do we pick ourselves up from this? Just having senior leadership and the type of talent and the type of character we had on our team it really got us over the hump.”

After Fisher took over for Frieder, he had a simple message to the team to keep them together.

“He was basically telling us to stay focused and take care of business in practice every day. That was what was more important to us was taking care of business every day. One game at a time."

In 1989, the Wolverines defeated Xavier, South Alabama, UNC and Virginia on their way to the Final Four where they got revenge over the Illini. In the championship game, they played Seton Hall.

In the NCAA Tournament, Rice scored 184 points, which set the record for most points scored in the tournament.

“That performance really propelled me to the top of the class in the draft,” Rice said. “I’m very thankful for that.”

Rob Pelinka remembers what Fisher said to the team before the game against Seton Hall.

“When you guys go out and warm up for the game, I want you look up in the rafters and look at those banners and I want you to know that 1989 is going to say the University of Michigan Wolverines,” Pelinka said. “That was just one of those goosebumps moments for us.”

In that championship game, Michigan won 80-79 in overtime.

“Every time I get the opportunity to view the championship game, it brings back a lot of fond memories,” Rice said. “Being here together this weekend is so special. Once again, we’re talking about getting together with your brothers, reflecting, talking a little trash.”

30 years after winning Michigan’s first championship, current head coach John Beilein has the Wolverines on the cusp of winning their second championship.

“John Beilein and I have been friends for a long, long time and he is a fantastic coach and a better human being,” Fisher said. “I think most people that know him would say that. He’s one of the reasons I came back. He’s had great teams in the past and I think this one has that mark on them and they have a quality of toughness in the way they guard.”

The group that came back for the reunion met with the current team.

“I told them to believe in themselves,” Higgins said.” I said you guys have a personality. You guys have the size and you have a great coach. You guys have all the ingredients to win another one. It’s lonely up there in that banner by itself, we need some company.”

Rice thinks very highly of the job Beilein is doing.

“It’s always a proud moment to pat the young guys on the back who are doing a tremendous job under Beilein who I always say is the next Bo Schembechler here because if you know Bo Schemblechler the clout that he had here, the understanding he had about being a Michigan man, Beilein is definitely fitting that description.”

Rice wants another banner to hang from the rafters at the Crisler Center.

“We’re always begging to have company,” Rice said. “They’ve gotten close. Close is good, not great. We’re hoping they can give us a second banner.”

Rice said he is very appreciate of the respect that Michigan fans show the 1989 team and is thankful for the gratitude.

“It’s always an honor to be back in Ann Arbor and run the grounds of the campus again, reflect on what we achieved both on the court and off the court here in Arbor and how we not only represented ourselves and each other and how we represented the University of Michigan,” Rice said.