20 Questions: Michigan Defense Summer Edition

Coaches

Jesse Minter: Minter and Macdonald have similar philosophies, Minter calls this defense year 2. Can you maintain what Michigan accomplished while introducing his own looks? Mike Elson: The former Wolverine player returns to Ann Arbor to take on a defensive line group full of potential but in search of breakout stars. Can Elston find those stars and achieve the necessary pass rush to replace Hutch and Ojabo? Jay Harbaugh: Jay has been with his dad's staff from the beginning and held a lot of roles. He has been successful wherever he has been placed on the staff. This is first trip on the defensive side of the ball and he takes over a safety group crucial to the defensive scheme. Can he coach up his two new starters and find the depth needed for the backfield of this defense?

Defensive Line

Mike Morris: It's no secret Morris has been labeled as the next man up, by coaches and himself. Replacing a Heisman finalist and #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft is a tall task. Starting this fall, can Morris become the leader and playmaker Michigan needs from the edge position? Mazi Smith: Mazi started to find his groove last season and has transformed physically heading into this season. Can Mazi take his game to the next level and be the most disruptive force on the inside Michigan has had since Mo Hurst? Taylor Upshaw: Not getting as much attention as some of the others, Upshaw was arguably the best technical pass rusher of the players returning in 2022. After losing the job Ojabo last season, can Upshaw now have a breakout season similar to the player he is replacing? Kris Jenkins: When Jenkins was being recruited he was called a tweener, and many wondered if his frame could fill out. Now it has and Jenkins is a versatile defender who can line up all over the line. Will that versatility keep Jenkins on the field while Michigan heavily rotates? Rayshaun Benny / George Rooks: Putting these two together. Sophomore defensive tackles who each had solid springs. Huge opportunity for each to step up and earn significant playing time on the inside. Could one of them show breakout potential during fall camp? Braiden McGregor: McGregor was a top recruit who received a lot of Hutchinson comparisons when he was in high school. A serious leg injury his senior year has seen Michigan bring him along slowly. With the opportunity now available, can he show that potential that made him a top recruit and possibly become a major contributor on the outside? Derrick Moore: Only a freshman, but already one of those most physically intimating players on the defensive line. Moore had an excellent spring camp and is already getting conversation as "too good to keep off the field". Can Moore continue his ascension with a dominant fall camp and cement himself in the two-deep and DL rotations?

Linebackers

Junior Colson: A freshman breakout at one of the positions hardest to break out at. Colson will replace Josh Ross, who was not only the leading tackler on defense but a vocal leader as quarterback of the defense. Colson has the talent, but can he take the next step and take command of the defense? Jaylen Harrell: Harrell played a lot in 2021, and leaned on for his run defense while Ojabo was more of the pass rush specialist. Harrell likely takes over the SAM in this defense which is more of a hybrid EDGE in a 3-4 over depending on the front. Can Harrell expand his game as a pass rusher or will he continue to be used as a run game defender? Nikhai Hill-Green: Hill-Green had a strong fall in 2021 but eventually lost snaps to Junior Colson. Expected to be the starting WILL/ILB alongside Colson this season, can Hill-Green plant himself as a starter and create a dynamic duo with Colson in the middle of the defense? Michael Barrett: Barrett dealt with injuries early last season but when Michigan was dealing with pace issues, Barrett was used as a utility player who could stay on the field. Originally slotted to play the Viper, Barrett has had to adjust to the new defense. Now bigger, stronger, and healthy, what will Barrett's role be in 2022?

Secondary