Technically, we're a week past the midway point of the college football season. However, in the spirit of Michigan football's Week 7 bye, we're asking 20 questions about the offense & defense. Let's start with the offense.

Quarterbacks

JJ McCarthy: He's been efficient, the most accurate passer in college football, but not on deep throws. If Michigan needs JJ to throw the ball to win, can he do it? Cade McNamara: An injury has kept McNamara in street clothes. He was seen throwing the ball in warmups last week. Will Cade see the field again this season and if not, will we see him in a Michigan uniform again?

Running Backs

Blake Corum: Corum has started the year at a ridiculous pace. He's leading the nation in rushing touchdowns and has put himself in the Heisman conversation. With 4 straight games of 25+ carries, can Corum keep up this bell cow pace through the Big Ten schedule? Donovan Edwards: Now that he's back healthy, we saw what the duo of Corum and Edwards can do, with 400+ yards against Penn State's once 5th-ranked rush defense. Will he take some of the load off Corum and how much of Edwards will we see in the passing game? CJ Stokes: Harbaugh named Stokes RB3 at the start of the season and the freshman burst onto the scene, matching Corum and Edwards in limited action. Stokes flashed speed and aggressiveness and looked poised for an early breakout. A fumble against Maryland got him in the dog house, with tougher games coming and Corum maybe needing more spells, will Stokes be let loose again?

Wide Receivers

Ronnie Bell: Our summer question was whether Bell would take the lead in the loaded WR room, and the answer is a resounding yes. Bell has a significant lead in targets and is the clear WR1 for JJ McCarthy. Can he maintain his pace and find his way into the Michigan record books? Cornelius Johnson: Johnson has started to come into his own in the last two weeks. He's an old-school Big Ten WR, and with Michigan heading into the meat of its schedule and the weather getting colder can Johnson put it all together and find that next level? Roman Wilson: In the summer we wondered where Wilson fit into the depth chart, likely splitting reps on the outside. Instead, Wilson has been the primary slot receiver and Michigan's big-play wideout. The offense leaned into the run game, and Wilson was returning from an injury. Will Wilson again become a deep shot target in the back half? Andrel Anthony: The man wearing #1 has not had the breakout sophomore campaign many expected. He is part of the rotation, but the targets have not come. Can the receiver create enough separation and start to look like the dynamic player everyone thought he would be coming into the season? AJ Henning: We are getting close to posting the "Have you seen this man?" poster for Henning. We know what kind of playmaker he can be any time he touches the ball, but after expecting his role in the offense to take a step up it has been the opposite. No end-around, only one snap with him at tailback, and very few targets. Will Henning show flashes of that "Deebo Samuel role" we heard so much about? Darrius Clemons: We know Clemons's talent, and in any other year the freshman likely makes an earlier impact. Last year, Anthony had a coming-out party against Michigan State, will the freak show WR have his own this year against the Spartans?

Tight Ends

Luke Schoonmaker: I had high expectations for Schoonmaker, but an injury to Erick All has launched him into Michigan's TE1 role. He's now Michigan's #2 target and has been a major factor in the run-blocking game. With Michigan showing some red zone struggles as of late, could Schoon become the touchdown answer inside the 20? Colston Loveland: Loveland has been a trending pick to make a splash as a freshman among us here at Maize and Blue Review. He was rising the depth chart quickly, but the Erick All injury has sped everything up. Loveland might be the TE2 coming out of the bye week. Can Loveland become the unique receiving threat he has the potential to be, this early in his career? Max Bredeson: Max had some positive chatter coming out of camp and saw the field earlier and in situations, many didn't expect. After the All injury, he became Michigan's second most valuable blocking TE, with his versatility allowing him to play H-Back. With the rise of Loveland, and a couple of bad plays from Max, will he slip back down the depth chart, or will he be part of Michigan's success in the second half?

Offensive Line