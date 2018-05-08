Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary is projected as a top 10 NFL draft pick. Associated Press

The 2018 NFL Draft just wrapped up a couple weeks ago, but 2019 NFL mock drafts are already being released. Just about all of them include at least one Michigan player going in the first round, and some even have the top pick coming from Ann Arbor. We've put together mock drafts and positional rankings for the 2019 draft below.

2019 NFL Mock Drafts

Dane Brugler, NFL Draft Scout: Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary: No. 3 overall to the Miami Dolphins What They Said: "Lining up both inside and outside in Michigan's hybrid front, Gary is entering year three in Don Brown's scheme and should emerge as one of college football's most disruptive forces." Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr.: No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Ravens What They Said: "A substantial reason Michigan ranked top-three in the FBS in total defense last season was the emergence of Bush, who led the Wolverines with 102 tackles and did a little bit of everything." Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson: No. 16 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers What They Said: "Although he still has plenty to prove, Patterson flashed big-time potential at Ole Miss, and one season under Jim Harbaugh could catapult him into the draft's first round." Michigan fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich: No. 27 overall to the Los Angeles Rams What They Said: "The fourth Michigan player on this list, Winovich might not have any special qualities, but he consistently brings pressure off the edge with his hard-charging motor."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Devin Bush Jr.: No. 23 overall to the Minnesota Vikings What They Said: "5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss from the linebacker position will make people stand up and notice -- the Vikings haven't been shy about continuing to pump resources into their defense." Shea Patterson: No. 24 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars What They Said: "It was a little surprising the Jags didn't move to find a Blake Bortles replacement in this year's draft, but they certainly need to think about doing so in next year's draft." Rashan Gary: No. 26 overall to the Houston Texans What They Said: Gary saw a five-sack spike in 2017, and if he makes similar gains in 2018, this won't be high enough for him when the actual draft rolls around.

R.J. White, CBS Sports: Rashan Gary: No. 12 overall to the Indianapolis Colts What They Said: "If Andrew Luck is still dealing with health issues by the time the 2019 draft rolls around, the Colts will seriously have to think about taking a quarterback here. But assuming his 2018 is better than his 2017, finding impact talent for the team's defense will likely be top priority in next year's draft. Gary has massive upside as an interior pass rusher, something this defense is sorely lacking coming out of the 2018 draft." Shea Patterson: No. 24 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars What They Said: "The Jaguars could be shopping for their next franchise QB next year if Blake Bortles doesn't up his game in 2018. Any QB could come in and sit behind Bortles for a year before taking over in 2020. Patterson was ruled eligible for 2018, so he'll get the opportunity to prove he should be a first-round pick in 2019."

WalterFootball.com: Shea Patterson: No. 1 overall to the Miami Dolphins What They Said: "The Dolphins will give Ryan Tannehill one more chance in 2018 after not drafting a quarterback. Tannehill will have failed if Miami has the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, so it'll be looking for a new franchise signal-caller. Shea Patterson completed 64 percent of his passes during the 2017 campaign. League contacts have told Charlie Campbell that Patterson compares favorably to Johnny Manziel, but without all of the off-the-field concerns. I think Patterson will have a realistic shot of being the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft if Jim Harbaugh is able to coach him up." Rashan Gary: No. 5 overall to the Arizona Cardinals What They Said: "The Cardinals failed to secure a replacement for Calais Campbell yet again, but I have to believe that general manager Steve Keim is well aware of how loaded the 2019 NFL Draft class is of defensive linemen. Rashan Gary is an athletic freak. He wasn't extremely productive as a freshman, but he recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2017. His teammates believe he'll be a top-10 pick."

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football: Rashan Gary: No. 8 overall to the Detroit Lions What They Said: "The Lions grab an interior disruptor to go with A'Shawn Robinson and Da'Shawn Hand. In 2017, Gary notched 65 tackles with six sacks, one forced fumble and 12 tackles for a loss. The 6-foot-5, 287-pounder is a rare athlete who could turn into a dominant defender. Scouting sources say Gary has high first-round potential if he puts everything together. That could definitely happen during his junior season."

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire/USA Today: Rashan Gary: No. 4 overall to the Cleveland Browns What They Said: "Adding a versatile, athletic defender like Gary to a unit that already has Myles Garret would just be unfair." Shea Patterson: No. 32 overall to the New England Patriots What They Said: "If Patterson hits the ground running in Ann Arbor, he could be a worthy understudy for Tom Brady."

Todd McShay, ESPN: Rashan Gary: No. 3 overall to the New York Giants What They Said: "Noticing a pattern? Gary is listed at 6-foot-5, 281 pounds, and he's versatile, so he can fit at DE or DT, depending on the scheme. He racked up 5.5 sacks last season after half a sack his freshman season. Note: If the Giants are actually 5-11 (as the Football Outsiders sim suggests) and picking No. 3 overall, I'd give them a QB since I'd have to assume it's time to move on from Eli Manning. But I'm not sold on any of these QBs at this point in the process."

DraftBlaster.com: Rashan Gary: No. 1 overall to the Indianapolis Colts What They Said: "The Colts were able to trade back in the draft and worked on building up their offensive line to protect Luck and to help the run game to make the offense more balanced. They have a major need with finding guys to rush the passer. Gary looked unblockable at times and is in contention to be the top player off the board." Devin Bush Jr.: No. 17 overall to the Detroit Lions What They Said: "The Lions concentrated heavily on fixing their run game, but with a defensive scheme change, will always be drafting linebackers."

2019 NFL Draft Big Board Rankings

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire/USA Today: Rashan Gary: No. 4 overall What They Said: "One of the most highly touted recruits in recent memory coming out of high school, Gary has lived up to the hype so far, thanks to his impressive combination of size, athleticism and versatility. The 6-5, 281-pound Gary is a defensive coordinator’s dream, from his rare physical tools to his ability to dominate from any position in any alignment or scheme. He’ll be just as highly coveted by the NFL as he was by the top college programs across the country." Shea Patterson: Listed between No. 11-20 overall, no order

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Rashan Gary: No. 3 overall, No. 2 DL Devin Bush Jr.: No. 25 overall, No. 3 LB Shea Patterson: No. 7 QB Chase Winovich: No. 10 Edge Rusher Michigan junior cornerback Lavert Hill: No. 9 CB

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: (Prospects Not Ranked) Shea Patterson: "He could be the best quarterback Jim Harbaugh has had at Michigan. The Ole Miss transfer lacks ideal side (listed at 6' 2", 203 pounds), which is close to 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. While I’ve seen comparisons between Patterson and Johnny Manziel, I think Mayfield is a closer connection. Both have significant functional mobility (think a super-charged Alex Smith), though Mayfield’s accuracy put him over the top this season. If Mayfield has success as a rookie, it could put teams more at ease when it comes to shorter, more athletic quarterbacks, like Patterson, moving forward." Rashan Gary: "A cool thing about watching Gary: He is such a creative player. Against Wisconsin last year he not only excelled at the standard EDGE responsibilities, but he’s lining up in ways and angles I’ve never seen before, approaching different speed rushes almost like a punt or field goal block."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Top 150 college football players to watch in 2018 Rashan Gary: No. 3 What They Said: "A big man with linebacker-like movement skills, Gary joins Oliver and Bosa as elite players on the defensive line. Big Ten tackles are not happy to see him line up across from them, as he can overpower them or out-quick them, depending on the situation." Devin Bush Jr.: No. 10 What They Said: "Bush is the new prototype for linebacker in college and the NFL -- not necessarily big, but fast and aggressive. He can blow through the A-gap to wrap up quarterbacks, attack gaps on stretch plays to bring down running backs in the backfield, and get out to the hash to cover receivers." Shea Patterson: No. 25 What They Said: "Patterson has been cleared to play for Michigan in 2018 after transferring from Ole Miss. His frenetic play reminds me of Johnny Manziel at his Heisman-winning best, as he shows off great escapability on the run and an ability to move the ball through the air. Michigan has a group of young, talented receivers who can help him make big plays in 2018." Chase Winovich: No. 47 What They Said: "Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has a Joker in hand in Winovich. The 6-3, 253-pound Pennsylvania native can rush from a two- or three-point stance. He can also be effective bringing pressure from the interior. Winovich is not shy about holding the edge in the run game, either, and should only improve under Brown's tutelage for another season." Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon: No. 65 Michigan junior viper Khaleke Hudson: No. 76 Lavert Hill: No. 112