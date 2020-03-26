They come and they go, Hobbs, we learned in “The Natural.” What wasn’t made clear at the time involved surprises in the coming and going.

Michigan watchers didn’t know potential fifth-year senior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour would transfer. They also didn’t know another veteran defensive tackle — captain Carlo Kemp — would pull on a winged helmet for a fifth year.

That’s how it shook out, though. They broke even on fifth-year seniors. Now they have to do more than break even when fall rolls around.