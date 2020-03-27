The Wolverines face another year of change at linebacker, with two veterans who combined for 26 starts in 2019 now out of the picture. They developed some talent along the way, though, and it’s looking to step up to the challenge in 2020.

Perhaps the most impactful new face for the Wolverines will be linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, hired by head coach Jim Harbaugh in the offseason. Jean-Mary, a 21-year coaching veteran, will work with defensive coordinator Don Brown to fashion the next crew of U-M ’backers.

There are plenty of stops to be made, with the Wolverines losing their two top tacklers of 2019, both linebackers, to the end of their eligibility.