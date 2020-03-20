Shea Patterson is gone, and it’s time for the ultimate next man up — a new Michigan quarterback. There are talented contenders, but no one who has yet led the Wolverines into a game, let alone led the team to victory.



The single-most scrutinized position in all of Michigan athletics will draw extra attention once again. Especially without spring practice, expect Jim Harbaugh not to name a starting QB until fall camp, and maybe late in that process. Whoever best combines production and leadership will become the most talked-about individual in U-M sports.