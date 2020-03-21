Michigan didn’t feature a true returning starter at running back last year. In 2020, the Wolverines go into the fall with three who qualify.

U-M employed a pair of freshman backs last year, with considerable success. They’ll be joined this season by a veteran who missed 2019 via suspension, along with others who are looking to crack a deep rotation.

The old saying goes, you cannot have enough good backs in the Big Ten, given the rigors of the season and the physicality involved. The Wolverines are about to underscore that point once again.