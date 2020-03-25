Usually if a team can come up with a single solid punter and placekicker, it’s satisfied. Michigan has two of each who could qualify as starters, and the jobs will be up for grabs in the fall.

From fifth-year senior Will Hart and redshirt junior Brad Robbins at punter to junior Jake Moody and fifth-year senior Quinn Nordin at placekicker, the Wolverines’ special teamers are set to battle it out.