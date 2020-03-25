2020 Michigan Football Analysis: Special Teams
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A Look Ahead To The 2020 Michigan Football Season, Part 6 of 9
Usually if a team can come up with a single solid punter and placekicker, it’s satisfied. Michigan has two of each who could qualify as starters, and the jobs will be up for grabs in the fall.
From fifth-year senior Will Hart and redshirt junior Brad Robbins at punter to junior Jake Moody and fifth-year senior Quinn Nordin at placekicker, the Wolverines’ special teamers are set to battle it out.
Click the image below to see the full special teams infographic from the April issue of The Wolverine Magazine
The Wolverine magazine can be ordered by clicking here.
“You’ve got great competition, and the ability to flip the field, whether it’s in the punt game, the ability to make a long field goal, consistency in making field goals. And the returners? Hey, turn on the film and watch Giles Jackson. He’s a burner. You’ve got big-play potential all over the place.”
— U-M All-American Jon Jansen
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news