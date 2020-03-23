2020 Michigan Football Analysis: Tight Ends
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A Look Ahead To The 2020 Michigan Football Season, Part 4 of 9
Tight end isn’t ignored in Josh Gattis’ “Speed In Space” offense, and opponents can ignore it at their peril. Last year, Gattis demonstrated he’ll make people pay for not playing it straight against the big boys.
In fact, rising fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks corralled more touchdown grabs (four) than all but two of the Wolverines’ heralded assortment of wide receivers. He’s back for a final year, and at 6-5, 256 pounds, will present a very different problem for defenders than U-M’s compact speedsters.
The Wolverines continue to bring in and develop tight ends as well, so those who wondered what would become of the position under Gattis aren’t wondering any longer.
Click the image below to see the full TE infographic from the April issue of The Wolverine Magazine
The Wolverine magazine can be ordered by clicking here.
“Josh Gattis said this is the most important position in his group, because they have to be really good in run blocking and they have to be really effective in the pass game. I like what each of these three guys brings in both of those areas.”
— U-M All-American Jon Jansen
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news