Tight end isn’t ignored in Josh Gattis’ “Speed In Space” offense, and opponents can ignore it at their peril. Last year, Gattis demonstrated he’ll make people pay for not playing it straight against the big boys.

In fact, rising fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks corralled more touchdown grabs (four) than all but two of the Wolverines’ heralded assortment of wide receivers. He’s back for a final year, and at 6-5, 256 pounds, will present a very different problem for defenders than U-M’s compact speedsters.

The Wolverines continue to bring in and develop tight ends as well, so those who wondered what would become of the position under Gattis aren’t wondering any longer.