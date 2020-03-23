News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Michigan Football Analysis: Tight Ends

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A Look Ahead To The 2020 Michigan Football Season, Part 4 of 9

Tight end isn’t ignored in Josh Gattis’ “Speed In Space” offense, and opponents can ignore it at their peril. Last year, Gattis demonstrated he’ll make people pay for not playing it straight against the big boys.

In fact, rising fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks corralled more touchdown grabs (four) than all but two of the Wolverines’ heralded assortment of wide receivers. He’s back for a final year, and at 6-5, 256 pounds, will present a very different problem for defenders than U-M’s compact speedsters.

The Wolverines continue to bring in and develop tight ends as well, so those who wondered what would become of the position under Gattis aren’t wondering any longer.

Click the image below to see the full TE infographic from the April issue of The Wolverine Magazine

The Wolverine magazine can be ordered by clicking here.

“Josh Gattis said this is the most important position in his group, because they have to be really good in run blocking and they have to be really effective in the pass game. I like what each of these three guys brings in both of those areas.”
— U-M All-American Jon Jansen
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}