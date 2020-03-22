Last year’s spring preview spoke about one of the top wide receiver groups in the nation forming. It didn’t piece together exactly as planned, but U-M’s wideouts showed potential past the “big three.”

That’s good, because only one of those three — senior Nico Collins — remains. He’s far from the Lone Ranger when it comes to receiving talent, though, with some stepping up last season and Josh Gattis continuing the influx of speed-burning talent.

In year two of Gattis’ “Speed In Space” offense, there should be more of both, spread among a host of receivers.