2020 Michigan Football Analysis: Wide Receivers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A Look Ahead To The 2020 Michigan Football Season, Part 3 of 9
Last year’s spring preview spoke about one of the top wide receiver groups in the nation forming. It didn’t piece together exactly as planned, but U-M’s wideouts showed potential past the “big three.”
That’s good, because only one of those three — senior Nico Collins — remains. He’s far from the Lone Ranger when it comes to receiving talent, though, with some stepping up last season and Josh Gattis continuing the influx of speed-burning talent.
In year two of Gattis’ “Speed In Space” offense, there should be more of both, spread among a host of receivers.
“We’re going to be faster. There’s going to be a huge focus on catching the football, and we’ll have great big-play ability.”
— Michigan All-American Jon Jansen
Click the image below to see the full WR infographic from the April issue of The Wolverine Magazine
The Wolverine magazine can be ordered by clicking here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news