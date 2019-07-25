THE LATEST

It didn't take long for Class of 2021 four-star defensive lineman JC Latham to emerge as a name to know in the state of Wisconsin. But after a standout first half of his high school career, Latham decided to head south to IMG Academy in hopes of improving his game and facing elite competition on a weekly basis. That has only raised his profile as a recruit, with schools from all over the country jockeying to get him on campus. Rivals.com caught up with Latham at yesterday's IMG Media Day to talk about where his recruitment stands and some of the options on his list.

IN HIS WORDS

"I'm just trying to get a feel for where I fit in the most. I'll probably take a lot of visits when the season is over. I'm focusing on my season and helping my team win a national championship. I want to go see Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State and all the Florida schools before I start thinking about making a decision." Decision timeline: "I want to have my list cut by my birthday, Feb. 8, so by then I want to at least have a Top 15 or a Top 10." Schools that will make the cut: "Wisconsin is definitely going to be in it, so is Michigan, Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State, because that's my hometown and where I'm originally from, and the Florida schools will be in there for sure." Future position: "My coach was joking around earlier about offensive line but I'm mainly a defensive lineman. "I'm open to offensive line but as far as I see it, you work hard at one position and work hard to learn everything as a defensive lineman, to then switch positions is hard."

ALABAMA

"Alabama, they have a competition just like they do here. Everyday is a competition and a grind. If someone wants to take your position you have to compete. Every position has a five-star rating and they can play so if you don't show up and show out then someone is going to take your place."

CLEMSON

"That school is just incredible. I haven't gotten a chance to talk to one of my new teammates Demonte Capehart, he's committed there. But the environment before the spring game was phenomenal. The weight room, the meeting rooms, the coaching staff, everyone there just seemed to click. It had a little vibe kind of like here at IMG and I want to be somewhere where I fit in like I do here." Relationship with coaches: "I've talked to the coach a little bit after I visited and then we had our spring game and exams so I was focused on that. There's been a little drought with the communication because of everything I have going on." Offer: "Hopefully I get a Clemson offer. They just want to make sure I can be more physical and play a little better inside. As far as my pass rush goes, it's really good, but run-game is OK, I can be better and be more physical. I think once I get the more be more physical part down it will be good." Visit: "I didn't go up there in the summer."

FLORIDA

"They wanted me to come visit but I couldn't make it during spring break. I didn't have a ride to the airport after or else I would have gone. My phone has been bugging so I haven't been in touch with them that much." Knowledge of the program: "My teammate Josh Griffis was committed there and he tells me it's a great program, he just wanted to be closer to home at Florida State. He said Florida was an amazing program."

MIAMI

"They have invited me to a couple of camps but I haven't been able to get down there because of flight expenses and all of that type of stuff. I've just mainly been at home working out. I'm trying to see if I go down there at some time during the season but I know coach is really iffy about guys taking visits to colleges during the season."

MICHIGAN

"Michigan, it's just like D-Line U. They produce guys on the daily. So when I see Michigan it's great coaching staff and great players so it's not too big of a shock when you see Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich and all those type of players get drafted."

WISCONSIN