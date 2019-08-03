News More News
2021 WR Malcolm Johnson Discusses Michigan Interest, Recruitment

Mike Singer • TheWolverine
Staff Writer

The recruiting process has been going well for class of 2021 wide receiver Malcolm Johnson from Alexandria (Va.) St. Stephen's & St. Agnes. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder holds offers from the likes of Michigan, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

"All of this has been a surprise for me and my family," Johnson said. "I've just been working really hard and I didn't know it would all come so soon. I'm excited for all of my offers, honestly. The opportunities I have to be able to play in college I'm excited for."

Johnson is still very much in the early stages of his recruiting process. It is clear that Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines program is high on his list.

"I know that they're the most winningest football team of all time and produce a lot of players to the next level," Johnson noted.

2021 WR Malcolm Johnson has high interest in the Michigan Wolverines (Will Garlick)
