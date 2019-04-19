Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Alex VanSumeren Discusses U-M Offer, Visit

Crvw5t2jsgb9ei4gc8u3
Michigan had its spring game Saturday.
Michigan Alumni Twitter Account
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Essexville (Mich.) Garber 2022 athlete Alex VanSumeren is well acquainted with the Michigan football program.

His brother, Ben VanSumeren, is a redshirt freshman running back for the Wolverines and is receiving significant snaps during the spring due to injuries at the position.

Alex received a Michigan offer in April and attended Michigan’s spring game this past Saturday on an unofficial visit.

“I enjoyed a pregame meal with the other recruits and commits,” he said. “I was able to watch warm-ups from the field while interacting with some coaches and the staff.”

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}