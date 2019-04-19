Essexville (Mich.) Garber 2022 athlete Alex VanSumeren is well acquainted with the Michigan football program.

His brother, Ben VanSumeren, is a redshirt freshman running back for the Wolverines and is receiving significant snaps during the spring due to injuries at the position.

Alex received a Michigan offer in April and attended Michigan’s spring game this past Saturday on an unofficial visit.

“I enjoyed a pregame meal with the other recruits and commits,” he said. “I was able to watch warm-ups from the field while interacting with some coaches and the staff.”